Brazil lifts ban on new mobile plan sales
August 2, 2012

Brazil lifts ban on new mobile plan sales

BRASILIA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s telecoms regulator Anatel o n T hursday lifted a partial ban on new sales of mobile phone plans for three leading carriers, saying they had provided satisfactory investment plans to ensure better service and coverage.

The decision benefits TIM Participações, a unit of Telecom Italia, Brazilian carrier Oi and Claro, a unit of Mexico’s America Movil. On July 18, Anatel ordered the carriers to stop selling new mobile plans in some states where they were providing poor customer service and spotty wireless coverage.

Sales of new plans can resume on Friday, Anatel said.

