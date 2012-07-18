FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil regulator may suspend some mobile phone sales -report
July 18, 2012

Brazil regulator may suspend some mobile phone sales -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom regulator Anatel may suspend sales of mobile phone plans by three phone providers in some states after consumer complaints over dropped calls and other problems, according to a report on the website of newspaper Folha de S.Paulo on Wednesday.

Folha reported without citing sources that Anatel was aiming potential measures at wireless providers TIM Participacoes, the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia, Grupo Oi and Claro, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim’s America Movil.

A spokeswoman for Anatel said by telephone she could neither confirm nor deny the newspaper’s report.


