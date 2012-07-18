FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil regulator suspends mobile carrier sales for poor service
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil regulator suspends mobile carrier sales for poor service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom regulator Anatel is suspending sales of new mobile plans by three carriers in some states until they improve services after rising consumer complaints about poor coverage, said the agency’s head, João Batista de Resende, on Wednesday.

TIM Participações, the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia, will be prohibited from selling new plans in 19 states. Sales by Grupo Oi will be banned in five states and sales by Claro, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim’s America Movil, will be banned in three states.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.