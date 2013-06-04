FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Globalive's Lacavera eyes Mobilicity after Telus bid thwarted
June 4, 2013 / 3:15 PM / in 4 years

Globalive's Lacavera eyes Mobilicity after Telus bid thwarted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 4 (Reuters) - Anthony Lacavera, the entrepreneur behind the launch of Wind Mobile, is eager to engage with fellow new entrant Mobilicity about an acquisition, after the Canadian government blocked a C$380 million bid from much larger competitor Telus Corp.

“Our past offers for Mobilicity stand and we look forward to having ongoing discussions with them,” Lacavera told Reuters at a telecom conference in Toronto.

Lacavera is in the process of transferring his voting interest in Wind Mobile to Russia-focused Vimpelcom Ltd.

