FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada blocks Telus application for spectrum transfer
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2013 / 1:05 PM / in 4 years

Canada blocks Telus application for spectrum transfer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Canada blocked Telus Corp’s application to assume struggling upstart Mobilicity’s wireless spectrum licenses on Tuesday, indicating the government’s reluctance to allow large companies in the industry to gobble up their smaller rivals.

Telus, one of Canada’s biggest wireless phone companies, said last month that it would pay C$380 million ($367 million) for debt-laden Mobilicity, testing the resolve of a government that has been committed to opening the market to smaller players.

“Our government has been clear that spectrum set aside for new entrants was not intended to be transferred to incumbents,” said Canada’s Industry Minister Christian Paradis. “We will not waive this condition of licence and will not approve this, or any other, transfer of set-aside spectrum to an incumbent ahead of the five-year limit.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.