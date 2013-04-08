FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech regulator prepares new auction of mobile frequencies
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 8, 2013

Czech regulator prepares new auction of mobile frequencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 8 (Reuters) - The Czech telecoms regulator opened the process of auctioning new mobile telephone frequencies on Monday, following a fiasco which ended the previous attempt to widen the spectre of services on the market.

The Czech Telecommunications Office said the new proposed conditions would set aside a bigger number of frequencies for a new market entrant that could challenge current operators Telefonica CR , T-Mobile and Vodafone.

It said it expected budget revenue in single billions of crowns from the auction, less than the over 20 billion worth of bids the regulator got in the previous auction attempt before it scrapped the process last month. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

