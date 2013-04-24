FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Etisalat to make binding offer for Maroc Telecom stake today
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 24, 2013 / 5:30 AM / 4 years ago

Etisalat to make binding offer for Maroc Telecom stake today

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 24 (Reuters) - Etisalat said on Wednesday it would make a “binding offer” during the day to buy Vivendi’s 53 percent stake in Morocco’s Maroc Telecom .

“Etisalat’s binding offer takes into consideration the outcomes of the due diligence exercise that was recently completed and will be binding until the end of the second business day following the approval of Etisalat’s extraordinary general meeting,” the firm said in a statement.

It did not elaborate on the terms of the bid, which has been expected. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.