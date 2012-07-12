FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Broadband network rent cut wouldn't boost investment -EU official
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 12, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

Broadband network rent cut wouldn't boost investment -EU official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - Large European telecoms companies will not be asked to lower the rents they charge for use of their legacy copper networks, an EU Commission official said on Thursday, dashing expectations by up to 100 companies renting such lines of lower fees in future.

“Ultimately we do not consider that a regulatory downward push on copper prices would favour investment incentives,” the official said.

After liberalisation of the copper networks which carry the Internet, former state monopoly telecom firms in many cases retained the infrastructure that had been put in place before privatisation.

Smaller broadband providers rent network space from these companies and had hoped for lower prices to better compete with their bigger rivals. (Reporting by Claire Davenport; editing by Rex Merrifield)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.