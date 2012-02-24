WRAPUP 1-Europe weighs on Telefonica, Telecom Italia

* Telcos in Spain, Italy post lower profit 2011

By Leila Abboud

PARIS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The growing Latin American businesses of Telecom Italia and Telefonica may no longer be enough to offset deep weaknesses and an increasing need to invest in networks their home markets of Spain and Italy.

The Spanish and Italian telecom incumbents both sounded cautious notes for the year ahead on Friday after they posted full-year results that showed strong growth in South America but continued domestic challenges.

“Telefonica and Telecom Italia need to invest in their domestic networks even as the business is declining, all the while reducing their debt,” said Robin Beinenstock, analyst at Bernstein Research. “It’s a bit of a stretch even with Latin American growth.”

European telecoms firms - whose fortunes are closely linked to economic growth - will face severe domestic headwinds in 2012. The European Commission warned this week that the euro zone economy overall is heading into its second recession in just three years.

The downturn is curbing demand for telecommunication services as consumers trim back talk time and SMS traffic to save money.

Telecom Italia cut its dividend by 25 percent, abandoning a prior pledge to increase shareholder returns, and mirroring a similar cut at Telefonica in December.

Such dividend cuts have become a broad trend in Europe’s telecom sector, threatening its status as a defensive haven for investors. Telecom operators are also being hit by regulatory pressure, such as Europe’s policy to ratchet down roaming fees, and bruising price competition in many markets.

Telecom Italia’s need to cut debt motivated its dividend cut, the company said. A tough Italian market is not helping: mobile and fixed revenues slid roughly 2 percent as cost-conscious consumers cut back and price competition heated up.

The picture was much brighter in Latin America where its Tim Brasil unit is the fastest-growing operator in a booming local economy, and its Argentina business is also expanding.

But given than the company itself predicted that it would generate 80 percent of its cash flow in the next two years in Italy, Latin America’s boom is not likely to be enough.

Telecom Italia predicted 2012 revenues and organic core earnings stable compared to last year.

CAUTION

Telefonica reined in expectations about its growth prospects after restructuring costs and slowing revenues contributed to a halving of the Spanish telecom group’s net profit for 2011. Telefonica said it expected to be able to grow revenues at least 1 percent this year, at the bottom end of a three-year range it gave a year ago.

The group generates roughly half of revenue in Latin America, where it is present in fixed and mobile in Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Chile, and the rest in European markets like Spain and the United Kingdom.

Jonathan Dann, analyst at Barclays Capital, said much would depend on whether Latin America could post the 5-7 percent growth needed to offset sluggish Europe.

Last year Telefonica’s Latin American business posted 5 percent organic revenue growth as mobile and smartphone services continued to boom. But analysts say its fixed businesses in the region are coming under increasing pressure, dragging down the operating margin to 15.8 percent from 20.2 percent.

“The growth engine in Latin America is still there, especially in Brazil, but Europe is now negative... and is now weighing more heavily on overall growth than previously expected,” Stuart Reid of Fitch Ratings said of Telefonica.

DEBT LOAD

Both Telecom Italia and Telefonica are currently focusing on paying down their debt, an important issue since both are being closely watched by ratings agencies.

Telefonica is trying to reduce a 57 billion euro debt mountain in a sluggish economic climate. It has pledged to keep its debt-to-core earnings (OIBDA) ratio target at 2.35 times this year. At present, net debt to OIBDA is at 2.46 times.

But some investors question whether the group’s December dividend cut is enough for it to meet a tough debt reduction target, and are asking if Telefonic might have to sell off assets to raise cash.

Telecom Italia is also trying to pay down some of its 30 billion euros of debts. Italy, whose economy has fallen into recession, was hit by credit rating cuts in 2012, making debt reduction even more of a priority for the largest telecom firm to prevent a costly downgrade.