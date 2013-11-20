FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German watchdog seeks mandate for KPN-Telefonica deal
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 20, 2013 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

German watchdog seeks mandate for KPN-Telefonica deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany , Nov 20 (Reuters) - The German cartel office said on Wednesday that it and not the European Commission should be in charge of regulatory scrutiny of the tie-up between KPN’s E-Plus and Telefonica Deutschland.

The antitrust watchdog said it has the backing of Germany’s federal ministry for economic affairs to request for the EU Commission to refer the case to the German competition regulator.

Earlier this year, the two German mobile companies said they would merge to create the country’s third-biggest mobile player. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
