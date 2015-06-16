FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bids in German mobile spectrum auction pass 4 bln euro mark - regulator
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 16, 2015 / 8:27 AM / 2 years ago

Bids in German mobile spectrum auction pass 4 bln euro mark - regulator

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 16 (Reuters) - Bids exceeded 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) in Germany’s auction of radio frequencies for mobile phone network operators, data of the German telecoms regulator showed on Tuesday.

The auction started almost three weeks ago. Germany has set a floor at 1.5 billion euros for the bidders, which are Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica Deutschland and Vodafone.

Analysts have said they expected the auction to raise a maximum of between 4-5 billion euros, far below the 50.8 billion euros the government raised in the auction in 2000 for new 3G network licenses, when there were six groups bidding.

The German government has earmarked the proceeds of the auction for fostering the development of a fast fixed-line broadband network.

On Monday European Union state aid regulators approved a 3-billion-euro support scheme to roll out fast-speed Internet in Germany, saying this was in line with the bloc’s target of promoting such services. ($1 = 0.8851 euros) (Reporting by Peter Maushagen and Harro Ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.