Bidding stops in German mobile spectrum auction
June 19, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

Bidding stops in German mobile spectrum auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 19 (Reuters) - Bidding stopped on Friday in Germany’s auction of radio frequencies for mobile phone network operators, data of the German telecoms regulator showed.

Total bids after 179 rounds of bidding stood at 5.08 billion euros ($5.74 billion).

Germany started the auction three weeks ago, setting a floor of 1.5 billion euros.

Bidders in the auction are Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica Deutschland and Vodafone ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Peter Maushagen; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

