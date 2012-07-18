FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India ministers' panel to discuss airwave auction price on Friday
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 18, 2012 / 5:51 AM / 5 years ago

India ministers' panel to discuss airwave auction price on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 18 (Reuters) - A panel of Indian ministers is likely to meet again on Friday to discuss the base price for an upcoming auction of second-generation (2G) radio airwaves, a government official said on Wednesday.

The panel decided on the network rollout obligations for the winners in the auction at its Wednesday meeting, the official said, but did not elaborate.

India will sell 2G airwaves for the first time through an auction following a Supreme Court order to revoke all permits awarded to carriers in a scandal-tainted 2008 state grant process.

The court had asked the government to conduct the auction by end-August, a deadline the telecoms ministry is widely expected to miss as the price and other rules are yet to be set.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.