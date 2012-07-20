Indian ministers finalise airwaves auction recommendations

NEW DELHI, July 20 (Reuters) - A panel of Indian ministers has finalised its recommendations on key rules for a sale of second-generation (2G) radio airwaves, including the auction starting price, government officials said on Friday.

The ministers discussed the crucial auction base price, annual fees to be paid by carriers for usage of airwaves, and the terms of payment of the winning bid price, telecoms minister Kapil Sibal told reporters after a meeting of the panel.

“The empowered group of ministers are going to make a specific recommendation on each of these issues to the cabinet so that the cabinet decides,” he said, declining to give details before a decision by the federal cabinet.

India will sell 2G airwaves for the first time through an auction following a Supreme Court order to revoke all permits awarded to carriers in a scandal-tainted 2008 state grant process.

The telecoms regulator had suggested an auction starting price that is nearly 10 times higher than what carriers paid in the 2008 sale, triggering protests from the industry. The industry had lobbied hard before the government seeking a sharp cut in the starting price.

The ministerial panel has the final say on most other auction rules except on the pricing, which would be decided by the cabinet.

The panel will send its recommendations to the cabinet in the next couple of weeks, a government official said, who also declined to give specifics of the panel recommendations.

The panel has accepted a proposal by the sector regulator to allow the winning bidders pay in instalments, the official said. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)