Italy says will not use veto power over Wind, H3G merger
September 22, 2015 / 2:07 PM / 2 years ago

Italy says will not use veto power over Wind, H3G merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Italy will not exercise its power of veto over the proposed merger deal between mobile phone units Wind and H3G, the prime minister’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Italian mobile phone units of VimpelCom and Hutchison Whampoa announced in August that they planned to complete the joint venture within a year.

The merger would bring the number of mobile phone operators to three from four, reducing competitive pressure on Telecom Italia.

Reporting By Gavin Jones

