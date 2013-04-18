FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Best start for Telecoms M&A since 2006
April 18, 2013 / 12:35 PM / 4 years ago

Best start for Telecoms M&A since 2006

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Announced merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in the telecoms sector is at its highest year-to-date level since 2006, new Thomson Reuters data shows, with $84.9 billion worth of activity in the U.S. so far this year.

Telecoms saw more year-on-year growth than any other sector, with the value of announced M&A increasing six-fold from the U.S. $13.6 billion recorded in the same period last year.

The largest deal so far this year, across all sectors, is the $37.2 billion offer for Sprint Nextel by DISH Network announced on Monday. This is the largest M&A deal in the telecoms sector since the $89.4 billion AT&T, Bellsouth deal in 2006.

