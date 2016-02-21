FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LG Electronics unwraps first G5 modular smartphone
February 21, 2016 / 1:00 PM / 2 years ago

LG Electronics unwraps first G5 modular smartphone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - LG Electronics showed off its first modular smartphone, with its B&O sound system and wide-angle lens, at the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

A modular smartphone is made out of separate components, which enables users to replace or upgrade certain functions independently.

In the G5 smartphone, LG has added the B&O sound system and a 135 degree wide angle lens to lure customers less keen to upgrade to devices only marginally better than the ones they already own.

Smartphone manufacturers are struggling to eclipse rivals with only faster processors, higher resolution screens or better cameras - all at ever lower prices.

Only two of the top five vendors, Samsung and Huawei, increased sales in the last quarter. Apple suffered its first quarterly decline, with iPhone sales down 4.4 percent, according to market research firm Gartner. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Susan Thomas)

