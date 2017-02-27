BARCELONA, Spain Feb 27 French telecoms operator Orange sees its revenues in the Middle East and Africa region growing by at least last year's rate of 2.6 percent in 2017, a deputy chief executive said on Monday.

"In 2017, we think that we'll have a growth that is at least identical, or even higher," said Bruno Mettling, who heads Orange's operations for the region.

The total number of clients for the region, which amounted to 120 million at end of 2016, will also grow over the year, Mettling added.

Orange's operations in the Middle East and Africa region grew to 5.25 billion euros ($5.57 billion) last year. ($1 = 0.9432 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)