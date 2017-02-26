FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telefonica unveils new strategy promising customers more control
February 26, 2017 / 5:01 PM / 6 months ago

Telefonica unveils new strategy promising customers more control

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica is betting on a broad plan it calls the "fourth platform" to retain customers with digital services that allow them to keep greater control over their data.

The plan was unveiled on Sunday in Barcelona ahead of Mobile World Congress, the industry's largest annual trade fair, ending months of speculation over Telefonica's growth strategy after it cut its dividend and announced asset disposals to repay debt last year. (Reporting by Sophie Sassard; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

