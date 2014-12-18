Telecoms tycoon Niel to buy Orange Switzerland for $2.9 billion

PARIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Telecoms tycoon Xavier Niel’s NJJ Capital has agreed to buy Swiss mobile operator Orange Switzerland from private equity group Apax Partners for 2.8 billion Swiss francs ($2.9 billion), Apax said in a statement.

The deal, struck through his NJJ Capital personal holding company, marks a new turn for Niel.

He triggered a price war in France through the launch of Free, a bundled telecoms and TV offering, by his 55 percent-owned listed company Iliad, but he had to abandon in October his attempt to enter the American market when the owners of T-Mobile US rejected his offer.