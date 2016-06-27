FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Sistema says to buy 17.14 pct of its subsidiary in India
June 27, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

Russia's Sistema says to buy 17.14 pct of its subsidiary in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - Russian industrial conglomerate Sistema said on Monday that it would acquire a 17.14 percent stake in Sistema Shyam TeleServices Limited, Sistema’s subsidiary in India, from Russian Agency for State Property Management.

Under the agreement, the payment for the shares will be made to the Russian budget in instalments over a period of five years, Sistema said. It did not disclose the price.

Russia acquired this stake in 2011 and simultaneously concluded an option agreement with Sistema to sell these shares back to the Company in five years for the higher of $777 million or the market value determined by an independent valuator. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
