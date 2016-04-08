FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai deputy PM says to reauction 4G spectrum in mid-May
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 8, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

Thai deputy PM says to reauction 4G spectrum in mid-May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 8 (Reuters) - Thailand’s military government will bring forward the re-auction of a fourth-generation (4G) mobile licence by about a month to the middle of May from the previously scheduled June 24, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said on Friday.

All existing operators including True Corp will be eligible to participate in the auction, Wissanu told reporters after meeting with Thailand’s telecommunications regulator.

Jasmine International, which forfeited the license it won at the last auction after failing to make the first payment for it, would not be allowed to join the new round of bidding, he said.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said the junta was ready to step in and resolve the 4G mobile licence dispute after market leader Advanced Info Service asked the regulator to award it the 900MHz licence without hosting another auction. (Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Simon Webb)

