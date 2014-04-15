Cairo sole bidder for Italy digital TV frequencies-ministry

ROME, April 15 (Reuters) - Cairo Communications is the only bidder in Italy’s auction of digital television frequencies, the Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.

The rules of the auction, which were announced a year ago, prevented the main established operators from bidding for the full package of frequency licences.

This ruled out Mediaset, state broadcaster RAI and Telecom Italia.

The Ministry said Cairo Communications would have 30 days to present its offer for one or more groups of frequencies with a guarantee to provide service to 51 percent of Italy’s population within five years. (Reporting By Philip Pullella)