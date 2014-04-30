Israel's Pelephone chooses Ericsson for 4G LTE network

JERUSALEM, April 30 (Reuters) - Israeli mobile operator Pelephone signed a deal with Sweden’s Ericsson to supply equipment and build a fourth-generation (4G) network, its parent company said on Wednesday.

Bezeq Israel Telecom, which controls Pelephone, said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange the LTE network will also support 4.5G technology called LTE Advanced.

Pelephone, Israel’s third-largest mobile operator, intends to launch the network with hundreds of sites within three months, subject to regulatory approval.

Israel’s Communications Ministry has yet to allocate frequencies for a 4G network.

Earlier this month, market leader Cellcom chose Nokia Solutions and Networks, owned by Nokia, for its 4G network. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)