FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Pelephone chooses Ericsson for 4G LTE network
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
April 30, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

Israel's Pelephone chooses Ericsson for 4G LTE network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, April 30 (Reuters) - Israeli mobile operator Pelephone signed a deal with Sweden’s Ericsson to supply equipment and build a fourth-generation (4G) network, its parent company said on Wednesday.

Bezeq Israel Telecom, which controls Pelephone, said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange the LTE network will also support 4.5G technology called LTE Advanced.

Pelephone, Israel’s third-largest mobile operator, intends to launch the network with hundreds of sites within three months, subject to regulatory approval.

Israel’s Communications Ministry has yet to allocate frequencies for a 4G network.

Earlier this month, market leader Cellcom chose Nokia Solutions and Networks, owned by Nokia, for its 4G network. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.