Czech Telefonica disappointed with proposed frequencies auction
April 11, 2013 / 9:26 AM / in 4 years

Czech Telefonica disappointed with proposed frequencies auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 11 (Reuters) - Telefonica Czech Republic is unhappy with newly proposed rules for a planned auction of mobile spectrum frequencies, the firm’s chief executive said on Thursday.

“We are really disappointed with the changes,” Luis Malvido told reporters. “We are still under consultancy so we will give our input to the regulator but this is far away from what we expected and this is damaging our business case.”

The country’s telecoms regulator has proposed setting aside a larger part of the spectrum for a new market entrant, which could put more competitive pressure on incumbent operators. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, writing by Jan Lopatka, Editing by Michael Kahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
