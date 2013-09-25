Italy PM Letta says watching Telecom Italia deal-TV

ROME, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said his government would look carefully at Telefonica SA’s increasing control of Telecom Italia for its possible impact on jobs and assets, such as the group’s network.

Speaking to Bloomberg Television during a visit to the United States, Letta repeated his comments on Tuesday that Rome had no objections to the deal on national grounds but that the government was taking a close interest.

“It’s not a problem about nations today, it’s a problem about strategic interests,” Letta said.

“We want to maintain the number of workers there. We want to have the number of workers there today,” he said.

“Second, there are some strategic assets, such as the networks for instance. So we will be very, very cautious on that and we will follow all the developments because we don’t want to lose on this strategic aspect of the deal,” he said.

Telefonica, Telecom Italia’s top shareholder, has been criticised by politicians and union leaders since agreeing a deal that will allow it gradually to take control of the Italian group.