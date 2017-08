Telefónica Brasil says CEO Genish tenders resignation

SAO PAULO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Telefónica Brasil SA , the owner of Brazil's largest wireless carrier, said on Sunday that Chief Executive Officer Amos Genish tendered his resignation.

In a securities filing, Telefónica Brasil said Genish would be replaced by Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho, currently chief commercial digital officer at parent company Telefónica SA , confirming a Reuters report earlier in the day. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by Ana Mano in São Paulo; Editing by Peter Cooney)