FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Telefonica Brasil CEO says leaked news of departure speeded up announcement
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

Telefonica Brasil CEO says leaked news of departure speeded up announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Amos Genish, chief executive of Telefonica Brasil SA, on Monday said the announcement that he was leaving the company's top post was planned for Oct. 25, but had to be accelerated due to leaked news of his departure.

In a conference call to explain why he was leaving, he said the decision was discussed for about three months. Telefonica Brasil said on Sunday that Genish will be replaced by Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho, currently Chief Commercial Digital Officer at parent company Telefonica SA, confirming a Reuters report that Genish was going to step down. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.