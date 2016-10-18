Telefonica Brasil to maintain pace of investments -CEO

SAO PAULO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil SA , the biggest Brazilian telecoms operator, will keep investing about 8 billion reais ($2.5 billion) per year, Chief Executive Amos Genish said on Tuesday, focusing on digital services over traditional capital spending.

"A model that focuses on voice over broadband is out of date," said Genish, who will be replaced at the end of the year by Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho, currently Chief Commercial Digital Officer at parent company Telefonica SA.