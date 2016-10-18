FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Telefonica Brasil to maintain pace of investments -CEO
October 18, 2016 / 3:30 PM / 10 months ago

Telefonica Brasil to maintain pace of investments -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil SA , the biggest Brazilian telecoms operator, will keep investing about 8 billion reais ($2.5 billion) per year, Chief Executive Amos Genish said on Tuesday, focusing on digital services over traditional capital spending.

"A model that focuses on voice over broadband is out of date," said Genish, who will be replaced at the end of the year by Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho, currently Chief Commercial Digital Officer at parent company Telefonica SA.

$1 = 3.18 reais Reporting by Ana Mano

