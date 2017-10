RIO DE JANEIRO, April 27 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil SA said on Monday its board had approved a share offering priced at 47 reais ($16.12) for preferred shares and 38.47 reais for commons shares, as the company raises funds to buy broadband provider GVT.

$1 = 2.916 (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol and Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Ken Wills)