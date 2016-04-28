FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telefonica Brasil sees upside from concession talks, understands delay
April 28, 2016

Telefonica Brasil sees upside from concession talks, understands delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 28 (Reuters) - Any result of negotiations with Brazilian regulators to renew fixed-line telephone concessions is likely to be better than the current arrangement, Telefonica Brasil Chief Executive Amos Genish told analysts on a Thursday earnings call.

The sticking point in discussions has been valuing legacy assets that the government would grant to operators in exchange for commitments to invest more in broadband for remote regions, Genish said, adding that it “makes sense” to delay any decision until the end of the year. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

