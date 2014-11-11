FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telefonica Brasil posts 35 percent rise in net profit
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

Telefonica Brasil posts 35 percent rise in net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian phone company Telefonica Brasil lifted third-quarter net profit by 35 percent from a year earlier to 1.022 billion reais ($400 million), according to a securities filing.

Net profit at the Brazilian business of Spain’s Telefonica beat an average estimate of 932 million reais in a Reuters survey of analysts.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, rose 7 percent to 2.548 billion reais, in line with forecasts. ($1 = 2.55 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.