a year ago
Telefonica Brasil profit slide 23 pct in 2nd quarter
July 26, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

Telefonica Brasil profit slide 23 pct in 2nd quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil SA , the biggest telecommunications company in the country, reported on Tuesday that second-quarter net income fell 23 percent from a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

Profit dropped to 699.5 million reais (US$213.7 million), missing an average forecast of 924 million reais in a Reuters poll of analysts. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 4 percent to 3.200 billion reais, below an average estimate of 3.3 billion reais.

$1 = 3.27 Brazilian reais Reporting by Ana Mano

