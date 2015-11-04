FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Telefonica Brasil misses profit estimates on debt expenses
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Telefonica Brasil misses profit estimates on debt expenses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details of earnings)

SAO PAULO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil SA , Brazil’s biggest telecommunications company by revenue, reported a larger-than-expected 16 percent drop in third-quarter net income due to weak sales growth and rising debt-servicing expenses.

The local unit of Spain’s Telefonica SA reported a third-quarter profit of 886 million reais ($233 million) in a Wednesday securities filing. The result was worse than an average estimate of 1.017 billion reais in a Reuters survey of analysts.

Net revenue rose 5 percent, about half of consumer inflation in the period, as both fixed-line and mobile sales stagnated due to Brazil’s worst recession in 25 years.

Provisions for bad consumer debts jumped 28 percent from a year earlier to 349 million reais, or about 3 percent of sales.

The company kept a tight lid on other operating costs, with personnel and administrative costs rising just 4 percent and commercial expenses rising 5 percent.

Financial expenses jumped 26 percent, however, due to a sharp currency swing and rising interest rates.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 4 percent to 3.179 billion reais, in line with an average estimate of 3.175 billion reais in the Reuters poll.

Telefonica Brasil reported its earnings from a year ago consolidated with recently acquired broadband provider GVT SA.

$1 = 3.799 Brazilian reais Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.