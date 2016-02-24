FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Telefonica Brasil to invest a bit more, tracking inflation
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 24, 2016 / 11:22 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Telefonica Brasil to invest a bit more, tracking inflation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with investment plans, details of results)

SAO PAULO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil SA plans to increase investments this year in line with inflation, keeping a lid on spending as a severe recession in Latin America’s largest economy hurts sales.

The Brazilian unit of Spain’s Telefonica SA projected 8.907 billion reais ($2.25 billion) of investments in 2016, up 7.1 percent from last year.

Consumer prices are expected to rise 7.6 percent this year, according to the median forecast of a weekly central bank survey of economists.

Telefonica Brasil laid out its investment plans in an earnings report that showed a fourth-quarter net profit of 1.115 billion reais ($282 million), down 11 percent from a year earlier, due to weak sales growth and rising costs.

Net operating revenue rose just 3.4 percent from a year earlier.

Layoffs helped to bring personnel costs down by 14 percent, but spending on third-party services and a jump in energy costs drove general and administrative expenses 46 percent higher.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 6 percent to 3.432 billion reais.

$1 = 3.96 Brazilian reais Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by James Dalgleish and Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.