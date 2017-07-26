FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Telefonica Brasil using digital services to further cut costs
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
In Ohio, a struggle for the soul of the Democratic Party is playing out
Politics
In Ohio, a struggle for the soul of the Democratic Party is playing out
Booby-traps plague Mosul as Islamic State targets civilians
Iraq
Booby-traps plague Mosul as Islamic State targets civilians
Kremlin calls new sanctions 'sad news' for U.S.-Russia ties
Russia
Kremlin calls new sanctions 'sad news' for U.S.-Russia ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 2:23 PM / an hour ago

Telefonica Brasil using digital services to further cut costs

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil SA is using digital customer services to further reduce spending on call centers and paper billing, executives told analysts on Wednesday, suggesting there is room to continue improving operational profitability.

Management at Brazil's biggest telecommunications firm declined on the earnings call to give a hard target for cost savings from the digital push, but said the kinds of costs being targeted make up a third of operating expenses. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.