9 months ago
CORRECTED-Viacom buys Telefonica's Telefe for $345 mln
November 15, 2016 / 5:20 PM / 9 months ago

CORRECTED-Viacom buys Telefonica's Telefe for $345 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to show that Viacom has already bought Telefe. Also removes incorrect Telefe RIC from paragraph 1 and adds Telefoncia RIC in paragraph 2)

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc, the owner of Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and MTV, said on Tuesday it bought Argentine broadcaster Television Federal SA (Telefe) for $345 million in cash.

The deal to buy the Spanish-language broadcaster and producer from telecom carrier Telefonica SA is part of Viacom's plan to expand across Argentina and Latin America. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
