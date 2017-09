MEXICO CITY, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Any possible interest by Spanish telecoms company Telefonica in acquiring assets from its rival America Movil would depend on the price, Telefonica Mexico’s chairman Francisco Gil Diaz said on Wednesday.

America Movil is controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. The company said in the summer it would sell assets to reduce its market share in Mexico and avoid sweeping new anti-trust legislation passed by the government. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento)