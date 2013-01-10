FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain probes Telefonica over small business contracts
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 10, 2013 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

Spain probes Telefonica over small business contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Spain’s antitrust body said on Thursday it had opened an investigation into Telefonica Moviles Espana S.A.U., a subsidiary of Telefonica, in relation to possible restrictive practices in its mobile services to businesses.

The National Competition Commission (CNC) will investigate whether Telefonica prevented companies, particularly small and medium-sized businesses, from switching mobile service providers in an “unjustified way”.

“We formally began the investigation after finding out about the minimum term agreements of certain mobile contracts for business clients,” the CNC said.

The watchdog has up to 18 months to resolve the case.

Last month, it fined Telefonica, Vodafone and France Telecom’s Orange a record 120 million euros ($157 million) for charging too much for text messages.

Telefonica would not comment on the new antitrust probe. ($1 = 0.7667 euro) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.