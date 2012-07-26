FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Telefonica expects 1.5 bln euros from Atento, other sales
July 26, 2012 / 11:15 AM / in 5 years

Spain's Telefonica expects 1.5 bln euros from Atento, other sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 26 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms company Telefonica said on Thursday it was fully committed to selling assets after a surprise announcement on Wednesday that it was scrapping its dividend payment and share buyback programme this year.

Telefonica hopes to raise up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.82 billion) from selling assets including call centre business Atento, as part of a strategy to tackle its 57-billion-euro debt pile, the firm said in its first half results presentation. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
