Telefonica's Atento sale to cut debt by 812 mln euros
#Credit Markets
December 12, 2012 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

Telefonica's Atento sale to cut debt by 812 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica said on Wednesday that its debt will fall by about 812 million euros ($1.06 billion) after closing the sale of its Atento call centre business to U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital.

Telefonica said its debt position will further improve as more payments come in for Atento, which was sold with an enterprise value of 1.05 billion euros.

The deal included 110 million euros in financing from Telefonica and 110 million euros in deferred payments. ($1 = 0.7693 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)

