Telefonica says studying offers for Atento unit

MADRID, July 11 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica said on Wednesday it is studying offers for its call centre business Atento, revisiting the sale of the unit after a failed attempt to float it last year.

“Telefonica will go ahead with the divestment of its stake in Atento, having received a number of offers from third parties, whose terms and conditions are being analysed by the company,” it said in a filing with the Spanish stock market regulator CNMV on Wednesday.

Earlier, financial website ElConfidencial.com said Telefonica would sell Atento in the next few days in a deal valuing its majority stake at 750 to 850 million euros, well below the amount it was seeking last year. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)