UPDATE 1-Telefonica studying bids for Atento to cut debt

* Has received a number of offers for Atento

* Atento worth up to 850 million euros - report

* Sale part of wider divestment plan to cut debt (Adds background, comment)

MADRID, July 11 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica said on Wednesday it is studying offers for its call centre business Atento, which it attempted to float last year, as part of a wider plan to cut debt.

The Spanish telecoms operator is under pressure to raise funds and cut a 57 billion euro ($69.86 billion) debt pile as it struggles with sliding revenue and profits in its recession-hit home market Spain.

“Telefonica will go ahead with the divestment of its stake in Atento, having received a number of offers from third parties, whose terms and conditions are being analysed by the company,” it said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Earlier, financial website El Confidencial said Telefonica would sell Atento in the next few days in a deal worth up to 850 million euros ($1.04 billion), about half what it was hoping to raise in the IPO last year.

“At the end of the day this sale would help the company’s deleveraging plans and provide further reassurance to credit agencies of Telefonica’s aim to retain an investment grade rating,” Espirito Santo Investment Bank said in a note.

The company needs to raise between 7 billion and 8 billion euros a year through 2015 to cope with debt maturities.

Telefonica dropped its planned listing of Atento last year after failing to drum up sufficient interest even after cutting the offer price. In May it announced the listing of its German unit and said it was also considering listings in Latin America.

Shares in Telefonica were trading 1.53 percent higher at 10.07 euros at 1130 GMT. ($1 = 0.8160 euros) ($1 = 0.8160 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)