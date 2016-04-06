FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telefonica to issue 2.75 bln eur in 6-yr, 10-yr bonds - source
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 6, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

Telefonica to issue 2.75 bln eur in 6-yr, 10-yr bonds - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 6 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica will sell 1.4 billion euros ($1.6 billion) of a 6-year bond and 1.35 billion euros of 10-year bond, both issued on Wednesday, said a financial source close to the operation.

The six-year bond is due April 13, 2022, and guidance currently sets the spread at midswaps plus 65 basis points, while the 10-year bond is due April 13, 2026 with guidance at midswaps plus 95 basis points, the source said.

Final details on the two bonds will be set later on Wednesday through lead banks Banca IMI, Barclays, BBVA, CA CIB, Caixabank, Mizuho, MUFG, Santander and SG (B&D). ($1 = 0.8822 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Writing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.