REFILE-Investors pile in new Telefonica hybrid

(Refiles to add Santander as lead manager)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Nov 19 (IFR) - Order books on Telefonica’s first sterling hybrid issue are now in excess of GBP3.5bn, according to a lead manager on the trade.

Bookrunners Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Lloyds Bank, Mizuho, Mitsubishi, RBS and Santander began marketing the perpetual non-call seven-year transaction in the low 7% area and have now set official guidance at 6.875% area, plus/minus 0.125%.

The Ba1/BB+/BBB- deal will price within that range later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Philip Wright)