Spain's Telefonica opens books on bond
May 14, 2013 / 8:16 AM

Spain's Telefonica opens books on bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 14 (Reuters) - Telefonica, Europe’s biggest telecoms provider by revenue, opened books on a six-year euro-denominated benchmark bond on Tuesday, IFR Markets, a Thomson Reuters news and markets analysis service, reported.

Books opened at 175 basis points to 180 basis points over mid-swaps, IFR said. Telefonica mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Caixabank, Mediobanca, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander and UBS To handle the issue, according to the service. (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by David Holmes)

