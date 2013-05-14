Spain's Telefonica opens books on bond

MADRID, May 14 (Reuters) - Telefonica, Europe’s biggest telecoms provider by revenue, opened books on a six-year euro-denominated benchmark bond on Tuesday, IFR Markets, a Thomson Reuters news and markets analysis service, reported.

Books opened at 175 basis points to 180 basis points over mid-swaps, IFR said. Telefonica mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Caixabank, Mediobanca, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander and UBS To handle the issue, according to the service. (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by David Holmes)