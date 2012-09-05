Telefonica joins debt issuers from Europe's periphery

MADRID, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica SA has issued 750 million euros ($942.2 million) in five-year bonds, IFR Markets reported on Wednesday, joining other companies based in peripheral European economies breaking an issuance freeze as credit conditions improve.

The former Spanish monopoly, struggling with a dismal home market and a 57 billion euro debt pile, set guidance on the bonds at mid-swaps plus 485 basis points, leads on the deal told IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and markets analysis service.

The order book for the bonds had reached in excess of 7 billion euros, IFR said, citing a source.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Banca IMI, Barclays, BBVA and Mediobanca were the banks who ran the deal.

Telefonica followed Italy’s Enel and Ireland’s ESB Finance Ltd, who also issued bonds this week, in ending a six-week dry spell of debt issuance from peripheral euro-zone companies, IFR reported.

The telecoms group canceled its dividend this year for the first time since Spain’s civil war more than 70 years ago in a bid to preserve cash and reduce its borrowings.

The company must raise between 7 billion euros and 8 billion a year through 2015 to cover debt maturities and risks refinancing costs spiking higher if Spain loses its investment grade credit rating.