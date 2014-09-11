FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Telefonica fixes convertible bond coupon at 4.9 pct
#Credit Markets
September 11, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Telefonica fixes convertible bond coupon at 4.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica has set the coupon for a 1.5-billion euro ($1.94 billion) convertible bond, to be used partly to fund the acquisition of Germany’s E-Plus, at 4.9 percent, the company said on Thursday.

The three-year paper, which can be converted into new or existing shares, matures on Sept. 25, 2017.

The minimum conversion price was set at 11.9 euros per share and the maximum price at 14.5775 euros, the telecommunications company said in a statement to the market regulator.

Telefonica shares fell 1.52 percent to 11.98 euros per share at 0716 GMT.

1 US dollar = 0.7751 euro Reporting by Paul Day; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
