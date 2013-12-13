Spain's Telefonica mulls legal action against Brazil antitrust watchdog

MADRID, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Telecommunications group Telefonica said on Friday it was mulling legal action against Brazil’s antitrust watchdog Cade, which earlier this month ruled against the Spanish firm’s Brazilian strategy.

Cade had said Telefonica had to exit its indirect stake in wireless carrier TIM Participações SA, the local unit of Telecom Italia, or seek a new partner for its Vivo mobile phone unit.

In a notice to Spain’s stock market regulator, Telefonica said its representatives on the Telecom Italia board, including Chairman Cesar Alierta, would step down from the board with immediate effect and the company would not present new candidates for now. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by David Holmes)