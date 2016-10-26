Telefonica Brasil's new CEO ready to lead, build on Genish's legacy

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Eduardo Navarro, the new chief executive officer of Telefonica Brasil, has vowed to carry on the legacy of predecessor Amos Genish, who announced his departure this month.

In a conference call to discuss third-quarter results Wedneday, Navarro, who will replace Genish some time during the fourth quarter, promised "to continue delivering solid results and strong cash generation for the shareholders" as the company repositions itself from a traditional telecom outfit into a digital services provider. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Flynn)